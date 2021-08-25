AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:AFB opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.