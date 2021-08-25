Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Acquires $47,580.00 in Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMOT opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

