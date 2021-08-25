Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.17

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $19.69. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 3,871 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

