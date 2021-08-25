Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,839.65. 35,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,402. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,841.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,597.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

