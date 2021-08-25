Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,774.35

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,774.35 and last traded at $2,769.50, with a volume of 5610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,748.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,597.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.