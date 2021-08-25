Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.67

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,730. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.