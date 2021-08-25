Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Alumina’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

