Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.