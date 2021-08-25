Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,470.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

