Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBBY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

AMBBY stock remained flat at $$29.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.