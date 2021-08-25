Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $22.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Truist raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $905.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

