American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.65. American Century Quality Preferred ETF shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 42,099 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

