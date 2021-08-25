American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $284.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $291.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

