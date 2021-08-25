American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice Sells 5,170 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $43.75.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.