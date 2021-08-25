American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice Sells 5,170 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $76,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

