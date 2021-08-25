Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of PlayAGS worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.