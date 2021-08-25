Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.14. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

