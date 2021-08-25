Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 108,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $273.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

