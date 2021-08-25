Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $132,000 Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 810,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $5,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $4,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 2,657.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 328,270 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

