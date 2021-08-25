Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.