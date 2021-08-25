AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after buying an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.