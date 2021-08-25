AMG National Trust Bank Invests $209,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44.

