AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

