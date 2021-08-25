AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,771 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 63.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

