Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $18.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

AMRS traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 151,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,631. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

