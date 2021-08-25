Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.29.

ADI opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

