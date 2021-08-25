Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CXW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 586,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,261 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

