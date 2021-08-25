Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

Several analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.