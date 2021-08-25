Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.89. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,183. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,328 shares of company stock worth $25,418,782 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

