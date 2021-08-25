Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 87,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $792.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

