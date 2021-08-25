Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $110.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 232,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $949.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

