Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post sales of $482.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.70 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 2,410,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,700. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $179,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

