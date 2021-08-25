Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.
About Stepan
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
