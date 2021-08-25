Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

