Analysts Expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

