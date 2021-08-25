Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,260 shares of company stock valued at $23,898,589. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 285,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 259,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,955. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.02.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

