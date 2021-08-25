Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. 21,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,377. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.