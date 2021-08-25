Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.97. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.70. 14,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.79. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 151.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

