Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

SOHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.26. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

