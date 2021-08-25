Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

