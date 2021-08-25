Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $231.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $217.93 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $219.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $543.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,750 shares of company stock worth $131,587,325. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

