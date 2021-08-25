Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target at $48.07

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. 209,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

