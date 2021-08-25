Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) PT at GBX 572

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 572 ($7.47).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

LON ITM opened at GBX 496.80 ($6.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.06. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

