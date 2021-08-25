Analysts Set MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

MPLN stock remained flat at $$6.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $10,761,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 25.5% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

