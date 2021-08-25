Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Target Price at $90.73

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

PWR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,820. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

