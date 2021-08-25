Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Target Price at C$19.04

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,870,086.98. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $962,647.

REAL stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 191,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,880. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$29.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of C$964.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.15.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

