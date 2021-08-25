Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) PT at C$4.57

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

XBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:XBC traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.38. The company had a trading volume of 722,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$518.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

