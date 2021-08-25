Analysts Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) PT at €324.00

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €324.00 ($381.18).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZO1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €392.00 ($461.18) on Friday. zooplus has a 52-week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52-week high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €292.30.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.