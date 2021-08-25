Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AMETEK (AME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMETEK (NYSE: AME) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AME traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 347.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

