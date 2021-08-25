Analyzing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NextEra Energy pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enel Generación Chile and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 2 9 0 2.82

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $80.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% NextEra Energy 18.69% 10.84% 3.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 9.17 $2.92 billion $2.31 36.42

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

