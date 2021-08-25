Analyzing Stryve Foods (SNAX) & Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1222 1248 33 2.34

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.55%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -48.14 Stryve Foods Competitors $8.65 billion $1.05 billion 3.04

Stryve Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

