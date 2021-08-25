Analyzing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Talos Energy alerts:

This table compares Talos Energy and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -82.72% -10.97% -3.47% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Talos Energy and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.51 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -9.76 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talos Energy and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.66%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.71, suggesting that its share price is 971% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Hempstract on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.